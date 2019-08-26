ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Politics

Jokowi announces Indonesia's new capital in East Kalimantan

Government cites economic benefits, while critics fret over rising debt and corruption

ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer
Indonesian President Joko Widodo says shifting the capital to East Kalimantan will jump-start the economy of eastern parts of the country. Critics worry about the expense and corruption.   © Reuters

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday announced the location of Indonesia's next new capital in East Kalimantan Province.

The new capital location will straddle two regencies: Penajam Paser Utara and Kutai Kartanegara in East Kalimantan province. It is one of the three sites that the government had earlier said it was considering near Balikpapan and Samarinda, the province's two largest cities, which are a two-hour flight from Jakarta. It is in a forested area owned by the government, so there will be no difficulties acquiring privately owned land. Earthquakes, flooding and volcanic eruptions are less common.

Balikpapan is home to oil refiners and a port, making it the island's economic center. Samarinda is the provincial capital. Compared with other cities, much of the necessary infrastructure is already in place. Both cities have an international airport, and they could be connected to the rest of the island via highways and railways.

Widodo earlier said he wants the new capital to be a green, smart city, meaning he wants it wired with the latest information and communications technology. The aim is also to keep the city compact, so it does not harm surrounding tropical rainforests. 

Widodo made formal his bid to build the new capital during a parliamentary speech on Aug. 16, when he urged lawmakers and the rest of the nation to support the capital move.

Meanwhile, the nation is still divided over whether the costly relocation is necessary. Backers share the president's concerns over Jakarta's worsening traffic congestion, air pollution, subsidence and high property prices -- as well as the need to jump-start the economy in the less developed eastern parts of the country.

Jakarta's severe air pollution is one of the reasons the government wants to shift the capital.   © Reuters

Critics, however, question the feasibility of such a massive project -- citing concerns over rising debt and its vulnerability to corruption, which often afflicts lucrative public projects in Indonesia. 

Officials at the National Development Planning Ministry, or Bappenas, earlier said the government wants to finalize deliberations in parliament and regulatory framework for the capital relocation by the end of this year. It wants to build basic infrastructure in 2020-21, and government offices and other facilities in 2023-24, with the move slated to start in 2024 -- the year Widodo will end his second five-year term in office.

While many government agencies will relocate, the central bank and other economic agencies are set to stay in Jakarta. 

Bappenas said the move will cost an estimated 466 trillion rupiah ($32.7 billion), with the government intending to cover less than 10% of that and encouraging public-private partnerships to cover the bulk of the development costs. The plan will see about 1 million people move from Jakarta to the new capital, making construction of basic facilities such as housing and schools a challenge.

Nikkei staff writer Bobby Nugroho contributed to this story.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media