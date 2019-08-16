Jokowi formally proposes moving Indonesia's capital to Borneo

JAKARTA -- President Joko Widodo formally proposed to parliament on Friday a plan to relocate Indonesia's capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

"I ask for your permission and support, respected members of the parliament, and the entire people of Indonesia... to relocate the nation's capital to Kalimantan island." Widodo said in a speech in parliament to commemorate the 74th anniversary of Indonesia's independence on Saturday. "The capital will not just serve as a symbol of national identity, but also representation of the nation's advancement. This is for the sake of even [development] and economic justice."

The president had previously said Central Kalimantan, East Kalimantan and South Kalimantan -- three provinces on Indonesia's parts of Borneo island -- were among potential sites for the new capital.

The national development planning ministry has estimated that the project would cost 466 trillion rupiah ($32.5 billion). Less than 10% would be financed by the state, with public-private partnerships expected to cover the bulk of the development costs.

National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said last week the capital relocation might take just five years to complete. Basic infrastructure will be built in 2020-21, while construction of government offices and supporting facilities will be carried out between 2022 and 2024, which would be Widodo's last year in office.

Plans to move the capital were initiated by Indonesia's first President Sukarno in the early years of independence.

The revived plan has drawn both supporters and critics alike. Backers share the government's concerns about Jakarta's chronic traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as subsidence and soaring property prices. Many support Widodo's vision of jump starting the economy in the less developed eastern parts of the country.

Critics, however, question the feasibility of such a massive project. They also cite concerns over corruption, an issue that commonly afflicts lucrative public projects in Indonesia, as well as rising debts stemming from Widodo's ambitious infrastructure plans.