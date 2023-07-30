Jokowi keeps successor options open, even former rival

JAKARTA -- As the field for next year's Indonesian presidential election takes shape, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo appears to be weighing two prospective candidates who have promised to pick up where he leaves off, including a former political rival in a different party.

On July 18, three months before the official start of candidate registration, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto posted a photo on Instagram post showing himself having a friendly lunch with Widodo at the presidential palace in Bogor.