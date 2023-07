JAKARTA -- President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday appointed Budi Arie Setiadi as communications and information minister in the latest phase of a reshaping of Indonesia's political landscape ahead of the presidential election next February.

Setiadi, a Widodo loyalist, was sworn in as a cabinet member during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Monday. He replaces former communications minister Johnny G. Plate, who is currently standing trial on corruption allegations.