JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is trying hard to boost investment in his flagship project, the relocation of the country's capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, a new city being planned on the island of Borneo. He hopes to ensure the move is completed by 2045.

Widodo has another big hope for Nusantara: to make it a leading fintech hub in Asia by attracting a nucleus of financial technology companies, including startups.