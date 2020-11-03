Jokowi signs controversial omnibus bill into law

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has officially enacted a controversial "job creation" law, otherwise known as the omnibus law, by giving it his signature a month after the bill was passed by the parliament.

Widodo signed off on the law late on Monday. In Indonesia, when a new law is passed, it is enacted when the president signs it within 30 days of passage. But even without the president's signature, a law automatically takes effect after 30 days.

The policy package is a cornerstone of Widodo's second term in office, and makes sweeping changes to more than 70 labor, tax and other key laws to cut red tape and make the country more welcome to investment. But labor unions, students and Islamic organizations have all objected to the legislation, saying it diminishes workers' rights -- an issue given added urgency by the millions people without a job because of COVID-19.

Since the omnibus law was passed by the parliament on Oct.5, opponents have protested week after week, sometimes violently, calling on the president to cancel it by issuing a perppu -- a regulation in lieu of law.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, has remained defiant despite the protests, and showed with his signature on Monday that he remains committed to the law. The government says it will create an additional 1 million jobs a year and increase worker productivity, which is below average in Southeast Asia.

Jakarta also hopes that more investment can kickstart Indonesia's economic recovery as the country continues to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic.

Widodo said on Monday that he expects the archipelago's gross domestic product to have contracted by more than 3% on an annual basis in the third quarter. GDP shrank 5.32% in the second quarter, and a further contraction will mean it will fall into recession for the first time since the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.

Protests are unlikely to die down soon, especially as questions are being raised over the legitimacy of the formulation of the legislation. Since the parliament passed the law, there have been at least five different versions circulated publicly -- the document that Widodo signed on Monday being the fifth -- with changes to wording and content. House speakers and government officials have claimed differences between editions were cosmetic, but that has not stopped protestors from crying foul.

As of Monday, the constitutional court has already received three requests from citizens for a judicial review, and the court can now begin its process with the president signing it into law. Should the constitutional court deem the omnibus law illegal, it would be annulled.