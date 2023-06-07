Jokowi stresses Nusantara continuity under next president

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday gave a speech in Singapore, seeking to reassure investors that his capital relocation project will continue even after the presidential succession expected next year.

Indonesia plans to relocate its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, a new city to be built on the island of Borneo. But with Widodo constitutionally barred from seeking a third five-year term in the presidential election in February 2024, some investors have expressed concerns the next president might scrap the project.