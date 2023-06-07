ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Jokowi stresses Nusantara continuity under next president

Indonesian leader calls for funding new capital as investors voice concerns

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks at a conference in Singapore on June 7, touting investment opportunities in the country's capital relocation project. (Photo by Tsubasa Suruga)
NANA SHIBATA and TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday gave a speech in Singapore, seeking to reassure investors that his capital relocation project will continue even after the presidential succession expected next year.

Indonesia plans to relocate its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, a new city to be built on the island of Borneo. But with Widodo constitutionally barred from seeking a third five-year term in the presidential election in February 2024, some investors have expressed concerns the next president might scrap the project.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close