ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Jokowi tries reassuring investors on Nusantara

Indonesia president offers tax holiday, stresses 'good progress' on new capital

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visits construction sites in Nusantara on Oct. 25, citing "good progress." (Photo courtesy of presidential office)
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is working to reassure investors that his capital relocation plan is on track and construction progress will be more visible in January.

On Tuesday, Widodo made a short trip on a naval ship to the site of Nusantara, the envisioned new capital on the island of Borneo, highlighting what is expected to become a major transportation route. After inspecting work on infrastructure and a planned Presidential Palace, he said, "I think this is good progress," according to a statement published by the presidential office.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close