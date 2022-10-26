Jokowi tries reassuring investors on Nusantara

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is working to reassure investors that his capital relocation plan is on track and construction progress will be more visible in January.

On Tuesday, Widodo made a short trip on a naval ship to the site of Nusantara, the envisioned new capital on the island of Borneo, highlighting what is expected to become a major transportation route. After inspecting work on infrastructure and a planned Presidential Palace, he said, "I think this is good progress," according to a statement published by the presidential office.