Kazakhstan election offers rare opening for independent voices

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Voters in Kazakhstan head to the polls for a snap parliamentary election on Sunday with an opportunity to send some genuine opposition voices to the Mazhilis, the lower house, for the first time since 2007.

Elections in the Central Asian nation are usually staid affairs with the results a foregone conclusion. But this time, constitutional reforms, the sheer number of candidates and a multitude of local assembly elections taking place on the same day have made for lively campaigning, with a plethora of posters appearing around the country and animated exchanges on social media.