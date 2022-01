A man sits on the steps of a building in Almaty on Jan. 9 as a vehicle, which was burnt during mass protests triggered by rising fuel prices, is seen in the foreground. © Reuters

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -- Kazakhstan's security forces have detained a total of 7,939 people as of Monday over last week's unrest, the Interior Ministry said, the worst bout of violence in the Central Asian nation's post-Soviet history.