Key official's ouster sets back Suga's signature mobile fees policy

TOKYO -- A widening ethics scandal in Japan has forced out a communications ministry bureaucrat central to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's push to reduce mobile rates, dealing a blow to this key policy initiative.

Yasuhiko Taniwaki, a vice minister for policy coordination, was removed from the post Monday following the revelation that he had been treated to expensive meals with company officials including the president of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Seen as a reform-minded bureaucrat, Taniwaki had been a key figure in Suga's initiative to bring more competition into a mobile sector dominated by three giants, which cut rates within six months after the prime minister took office. The fall of Taniwaki will be a blot on an otherwise clear policy victory for Suga.

The communications ministry oversees crucial policies, such as establishing the conditions for mobile carriers to lower rates and setting up R&D for the transition to 6G technology heading into the 2030s. In addition to Taniwaki's departure, numerous senior bureaucrats have been punished, potentially delaying a broader range of policies that affect the broadcasting and telecom sectors.

Taniwaki had been among the leading candidates to become administrative vice minister, the highest post for career bureaucrats, this summer. His vacated position is expected to remain unfilled, leaving the ministry without a coordinator for telecommunications policy.

Yasuhiko Taniwaki, right, listens to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga answer a question on the ethics scandal in the Diet. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)

Taniwaki, who joined the ministry's predecessor in 1984, has been involved in telecommunications policy, such as those involving fixed-line and mobile services, for the past two decades. As a junior bureaucrat, he had a hand in crafting the realignment policy for the 1999 move to turn NTT into a holding company.

When Suga was communications minister in 2007, Taniwaki oversaw the adoption of pricing plans that separated mobile rates and handset costs. For his instigation of the push to lower mobile rates, the industry at the time coined the term "Taniwaki recession."

"He is someone with both bureaucratic vision and the ability to lay the necessary groundwork with politicians," according to an official familiar with Taniwaki.