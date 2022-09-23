Khmer Rouge tribunal ends 16-year run, with 3 convictions

PHNOM PENH -- An international tribunal in Cambodia rejected an appeal by a former Khmer Rouge government official on Thursday, ending 16 years of work to address a brutal chapter in the nation's history under a regime that killed nearly 2 million people.

In the final session, the United Nations-backed tribunal reaffirmed the life sentence of Khieu Samphan, the last surviving defendant of the five senior Khmer Rouge members who were charged. He was convicted in 2018 of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.