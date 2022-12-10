ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Kishida appeals for higher taxes to bolster Japan's defense

Prime minister rules out bond issuance to accommodate larger budget

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media following the end of the Diet's 69-day extraordinary session on Dec. 10. (photo by Hirofumi Yamamoto)
MITSURE OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a plea for higher taxes to strengthen the nation's defenses at a news conference on Saturday, saying Japan faces greater uncertainty over its security, given rising geopolitical tensions in Asia.

"To protect our peaceful lives and fulfill [our] responsibility to future generations, I would like to ask for the cooperation of the Japanese people," Kishida said at a news conference following the conclusion of the 69-day extraordinary parliamentary session.

