Kishida appeals for higher taxes to bolster Japan's defense

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a plea for higher taxes to strengthen the nation's defenses at a news conference on Saturday, saying Japan faces greater uncertainty over its security, given rising geopolitical tensions in Asia.

"To protect our peaceful lives and fulfill [our] responsibility to future generations, I would like to ask for the cooperation of the Japanese people," Kishida said at a news conference following the conclusion of the 69-day extraordinary parliamentary session.