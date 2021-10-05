Kishida approval rating 59%, below Abe and Suga: Nikkei poll

TOKYO -- New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet starts with a 59% approval rating in a Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll, an improvement from the previous cabinet's final showing but lower than the initial support for his two most recent predecessors.

This was the third-worst inaugural rating among nine prime ministers with comparable data going back to 2002. Kishida took office on Monday.

The poll results come ahead of a general election on Oct. 31 that will mark the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's first test with voters in four years.

Kishida's rating represents a 21 percentage point jump from the final poll for previous Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose approval rating was underwater at 38% in September amid mounting criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked why they approve of Kishida's cabinet, 38% of supporters called him trustworthy, more than any other response. The new prime minister promised repeatedly during the leadership race to listen to the public.

The share of respondents disapproving of the cabinet fell to 25%, down 26 points from Suga's last poll in September.

Among initial ratings for past prime ministers, Taro Aso's 2008 start was the lowest at 53%, followed by Yasuo Fukuda in 2007 at 59%, whom Kishida edges out by a fraction of a point. Shinzo Abe began his second stint in 2012 with 62% support.

The new lineup of cabinet members and top LDP officials got a more positive than negative response, at 40% to 36%. The top reason given by supporters was the addition of younger faces, cited by 28%, while 54% of critics said the selection had been constrained by factional politics.

The creation of a new ministerial post for economic security was considered "appropriate" by 65% of respondents.

The telephone poll of potential voters 18 and older was conducted Monday and Tuesday, with 854 people responding for a response rate of 43.1%.