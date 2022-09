TOKYO -- Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet plumbed a new low in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, as the public expressed discontent with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's investigation of ties between its members and the Unification Church.

The cabinet's approval rating stood at 43%, down from 57% in August, according to the survey conducted from Friday to Sunday. It marked a low for a government that launched in October 2021. The rating declined for four straight months.