Kishida attack exposes holes in Japan's VIP protection

TOKYO -- An attack on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida using an explosive device at an election campaign event in western Japan on Saturday has revealed flaws in the methods of protecting dignitaries that should have been corrected following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year.

Police efforts to keep the suspect away from Kishida appear to have been lax, along with the assessment of risks at the site before the attack. As election season unfolds, experts have raised the question of whether security problems are being promptly dealt with, and how to address them.