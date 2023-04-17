ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Kishida attack exposes holes in Japan's VIP protection

Suspect was just 10 meters from PM when he threw explosive device

The man believed to have thrown an explosive device at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, later identified as Ryuji Kimura, is subdued in Wakayama, Japan, on April 15. (Photo by Kosuke Sekimoto) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- An attack on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida using an explosive device at an election campaign event in western Japan on Saturday has revealed flaws in the methods of protecting dignitaries that should have been corrected following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year.

Police efforts to keep the suspect away from Kishida appear to have been lax, along with the assessment of risks at the site before the attack. As election season unfolds, experts have raised the question of whether security problems are being promptly dealt with, and how to address them.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close