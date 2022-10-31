ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Kishida cabinet approval plumbs new low of 42%: Nikkei poll

78% of Japanese public wants Unification Church disbanded

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a meeting with his cabinet on Oct. 28 in Tokyo. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet dipped to a new low of 42% in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, as Japan's public remains dissatisfied over the Unification Church's ties with officials in the government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The cabinet approval rating slipped 1 percentage point from the September survey, while disapproval remained at 49%. Kishida's recent removal of Daishiro Yamagiwa, Japan's minister in charge of economic security, over his ties with the church and the unveiling of economic measures on Friday to tackle inflation failed to buoy support.

