Kishida cabinet approval plumbs new low of 42%: Nikkei poll

TOKYO -- Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet dipped to a new low of 42% in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, as Japan's public remains dissatisfied over the Unification Church's ties with officials in the government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The cabinet approval rating slipped 1 percentage point from the September survey, while disapproval remained at 49%. Kishida's recent removal of Daishiro Yamagiwa, Japan's minister in charge of economic security, over his ties with the church and the unveiling of economic measures on Friday to tackle inflation failed to buoy support.