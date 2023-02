TOKYO -- Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rose to 43% in the latest public Nikkei/TV Tokyo survey, up 4 percentage points from the previous month.

The Kishida cabinet's approval rating improved for a second month to return to the 40% level for the first time since October. The decision to give the public greater discretion in mask-wearing recommendations that take effect March 13 -- part of eased pandemic restrictions -- received positive marks.