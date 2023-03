TOKYO -- Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rose 5 percentage points from February to 48% in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo survey, topping its disapproval rating for the first time in seven months.

Kishida's visit to Ukraine and his summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol here helped boost the approval rating above the 44% of respondents who disapproved of the cabinet.