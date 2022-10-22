Kishida's nuclear policy rekindles battle in small Japanese town

TOKYO -- The Japanese government's nuclear policy reversal has stirred up an otherwise tranquil fishing town, home to 2,400 people and a long-frozen plan to build a nuclear power plant on its coastline.

Come Sunday, citizens of Kaminoseki in western Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture will elect a new mayor. By extension, they will express their attitude toward the envisioned plant. For the first time in 11 years, an anti-nuclear local organization has fielded a candidate, making the election a faceoff with a pro-nuclear candidate.