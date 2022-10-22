ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Kishida's nuclear policy rekindles battle in small Japanese town

Opponents of planned power plant field mayoral candidate for first time in 11 years

Kaminoseki in western Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture is home to 2,400 people and a long-frozen plan to build a nuclear plant on its coastline. (Photo by Sayumi Take)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government's nuclear policy reversal has stirred up an otherwise tranquil fishing town, home to 2,400 people and a long-frozen plan to build a nuclear power plant on its coastline.

Come Sunday, citizens of Kaminoseki in western Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture will elect a new mayor. By extension, they will express their attitude toward the envisioned plant. For the first time in 11 years, an anti-nuclear local organization has fielded a candidate, making the election a faceoff with a pro-nuclear candidate.

