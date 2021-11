Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

CAMP ASAKA, Japan -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday vowed to strengthen his nation's defense capabilities, citing threats stemming from North Korea and China.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boards a tank at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Asaka on the edge of Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew Sharp)

PM vows to bolster Japan's defenses in face of China, North Korea threats

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30