Kishida to retain foreign and defense ministers with eye on China

TOKYO -- Japan's presumptive prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has decided to retain the current defense minister in his new cabinet, keeping both the foreign policy and security chiefs in place to handle a rising China.

Kishida, scheduled to be elected prime minister in a special parliamentary session Monday, finalized his cabinet appointments Sunday night. He will put a Harvard-educated lawmaker in charge of a newly created economic security post.

Both Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi will be renamed in the new cabinet, to be launched Monday. The reappointments send a message of continuation in Japan's foreign and defense policy as the country faces difficult choices in confronting China's rising military power and growing Beijing-Taipei tensions.

Takayuki Kobayashi, a third-term lower house member with a master's degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, will assume the post of economic security minister. Daishiro Yamagiwa will handle the nation's pandemic response as economic and fiscal policy minister.

A coalition government between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito will be formed after swearing-in ceremonies Monday at the Imperial Palace. Kishida will hold his first news conference as prime minister.

Kishida continued discussions on appointments Sunday with Hirokazu Matsuno, who has been tapped as chief cabinet secretary, and Seiji Kihara, who will be Matsuno's deputy. Takashi Shimada, who will become Kishida's executive secretary in charge of political affairs, was also part of the discussion.

The economy, trade and industry minister post will go to Koichi Hagiuda, the current education minister. Hagiuda, a member of the LDP's Hosoda faction, is close to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Shigeyuki Goto, will gain his first cabinet post as health and labor minister. Shunichi Suzuki, a member of the Aso faction, will become finance minister.

Including Seiko Noda, who will become minister in charge of declining birthrate, Kishida is expected to appoint three women to his cabinet. Noda is the only one among his three rivals in the LDP presidential election to receive a cabinet appointment.

Kishida is considering dissolving the lower house, whose term expires at the end of this month, on Oct. 14, the last day of the special session. The general election will be held Nov. 7 or 14.