ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Politics

Hagia Sophia to cover Christian mosaics and scrap fees as mosque

Young activists dominate Hong Kong opposition primary victors

Hong Kong voters show defiance with turnout for opposition primary

China releases professor who criticised President Xi, friends say

Politics

Korea's Trump: Acquitted governor presses ahead in post-Moon race

Lee Jae-myung exonerated of lying about putting brother in mental hospital

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung speaks in a May 15 interview.   © Reuters
YOSUKE ONCHI, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction of Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung for lying about past alleged abuse of power, giving new life to his 2022 presidential bid.

Described as South Korea's Donald Trump for his outspoken style, and sometimes likened to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for his left-wing populism, Lee is seen as a top contender and often polls second only to former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.

Running for governor in 2018, Lee Jae-myung was accused of having once used his powers as a city mayor to send his brother to a psychiatric hospital. He denied the allegation in a televised debate, leading to his prosecution on charges of abuse of power and spreading false information.

Lee was ultimately fined 3 million won ($2,500) by the Suwon High Court for spreading false information -- a penalty heavy enough to disqualify him from running for public office had the Supreme Court upheld it.

The Supreme Court instead sent the case back to the Suwon High Court, in effect confirming that the case will be dismissed.

The ruling Democratic Party will nominate its presidential candidate in the autumn of 2021. Lee Nak-yon, the former prime minister, had long commanded an overwhelming lead, but the governor has been narrowing it of late.

In recent media polling, Lee Nak-yon led Lee Jae-myung by 29% to 20%.

Lee Jae-myung "is expected to mount a fierce challenge to the DP's current front-runner in presidential polling, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon," according to the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper.

Both Lees swim outside the ruling party's mainstream and will need to lure supporters of President Moon Jae-in to win the nomination. Lee Nak-yon has already made clear his intent to run for party leader in August.

Gov. Lee Jae-myung's strength, meanwhile, is his wide support outside the party. Gyeonggi is the country's largest province -- it surrounds the capital, Seoul -- and boasts a population of more than 13 million. Independents are seen helping him more than they will Lee Nak-yon in the presidential vote.

The governor's trial was carried live on TV, taking priority over a speech by Moon at the legislature. The nation's interest is already focused on the post-Moon era.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close