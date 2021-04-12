Kyrgyz referendum grants Japarov full power: preliminary results

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan -- Kyrgyzstan's referendum on radical changes to its constitution passed on Sunday, according to the preliminary results, returning the mountainous Central Asian country to strongman rule with power concentrated in the hands of the president rather than parliament.

The preliminary electronic count showed 78.2% in favor versus only 13.4% against, with turnout just clearing the 30% required to validate the vote.

"I voted in favor because I respect my president," Bermet, a senior citizen, said of President Sadyr Japarov as she left a polling station in downtown Bishkek. "I want him to do what he's promised. He's promised good things."

Alima, a 35-year-old accountant in Bishkek voted the other way. "I voted against the changes, because power should be in the hands of the people."

The referendum was held alongside local elections. Civil society activists urged a third way for those who wanted to take part in those polls but not add to the turnout in the referendum.

"I didn't vote in the referendum. I refused to vote in the referendum. I voted only in the local council elections," said 50-year-old Aisalkyn Turmamatova after casting her ballot. "I don't want changes to the constitution. The changes to the constitution amount to usurpation of presidential power, and I'm against that."

Despite this opposition, the referendum managed to creep over the 30% threshold. This ends a decade-long experiment, at least on paper, with a parliamentary system.

It also concludes another chapter in the political crisis that began last October, with protests over a rigged parliamentary election that led to the downfall of former President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the sensational rise of the nationalist Japarov from a prison cell to the presidency.

The protesters in October demanded a re-run of the contentious parliamentary vote, yet the date for that election has now been pushed back to the fall. In the meantime, the constitutional order has been overturned.

A polling station in Bishkek: A big question going into the referendum was whether turnout would clear the required 30% threshold. (Photo by Paul Bartlett)

With the president now poised to wield complete authority, it remains to be seen how the country will look in this new era. The role of parliament is set to be diminished with its membership cut to 90 seats from 120. Many of its former powers will be ceded to the president and to a Kurultai, an appointed people's council.

The way the legislature will be elected is not clear in the new constitution. Previously, it was elected on a party list system with quotas for groups that were underrepresented in the chamber. Observers fear that these gains for wider representation will be swept away in the next convocation of parliament.

While debate continues on the final details of the constitutional changes, there are more pressing concerns on the horizon.

President Japarov, who rode to victory on a wave of popular support in January, now has to turn his myriad promises into actual results. Japarov has vowed to weed out corruption and ensure the rule of law while guiding the impoverished country to economic prosperity.

Bishkek-based political commentator Azim Azimov sees a hard road ahead for Japarov in the current economic climate. Kyrgyzstan has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from six months of political turbulence that have spooked foreign investors.

"If we distance ourselves from sentiments, whether people like him or not, his presidency is really a difficult one to handle because the country has been hit by economic crisis, by the pandemic," Azimov told Nikkei.

The economy has been impacted by the global coronavirus downturn. The Asian Development Bank estimates a 10% contraction in growth for the country in 2020 -- much deeper than its projection of a 2.1% decline for Central Asia as a whole. Growth is forecast to rebound to around 4% in 2021.

A recent opinion poll conducted by the International Republican Institute found growing unease in the country about rising fuel and food prices, with 48% of respondents identifying the cost of living as a major concern, up from 25% in August 2020.

Dealing with these fears will be high on the president's agenda.

"He has a lot of problems to handle and one of the things that makes him even more vulnerable is that he is a populist president," Azimov told Nikkei.

"It's a double-edged sword -- being a populist, it's easy to criticize the government, to give those bold promises," he said. "Once you become president you have to deliver, you have to live up to the exact same bar that you have set while being in the opposition."