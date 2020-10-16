Kyrgyzstan president quits, saying he doesn't want to shoot citizens

BISHKEK -- Following 10 days of turbulence in Kyrgyzstan in the aftermath of a botched election, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov unexpectedly announced his resignation on Thursday.

"I am not clinging to power," Jeenbekov said in an address to the nation as, by the president's own admission, Kyrgyzstan teetered on the brink of violence. "I do not want to go down in the history of Kyrgyzstan as the president who shed blood and shot his own citizens."

The mountainous, landlocked Central Asian country has plunged into chaos since the tainted parliamentary election Oct. 4 that sparked massive demonstrations, the storming of the presidential offices and parliament, and a political standoff that has culminated in Jeenbekov's departure. In a shock development, Sadyr Japarov, a convicted kidnapper, has suddenly found himself propelled from a prison cell to the steps of the presidential palace.

"This is certainly something that a lot of Kyrgyz citizens are concerned about," political analyst Azim Azimov told Nikkei Asia.

Kyrgyzstan watchers say Japarov, who was jailed in 2017 for orchestrating the kidnapping of a state official, has emerged as the candidate of choice for the country's underworld. Japarov is alleged to be close to Kamchy Kolbayev, whom the U.S. State Department has labeled "the leader of the most influential criminal group in the country."

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov addresses supporters during a rally to demand the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Bishkek on Oct. 14. © Reuters

"Even though there has never been direct evidence of Sadyr Japarov being linked to organized crime," his three and a half years in prison and ill treatment there have many people asking "whether he is still an independent political figure who is not being subjected to any kind of pressure or manipulation from the criminal world," Azimov said.

Since his release after the election, Japarov's rise has been rapid. He was approved as prime minister on Wednesday, at the third time of asking since the crisis began. To push through this change, Japarov and his supporters have used a potent mix of coercion, threats and brute force to essentially hold Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, hostage by conducting intimidating rallies with the threat of violence never far away.

Mindful of the dangers of a bloody confrontation, Jeenbekov urged Japarov and other politicians "to take their supporters out of the capital and to return peaceful life to Bishkek residents."

But the standoff continues, at least in the short term, with Japarov's supporters still on the streets of Bishkek.

A woman holds the national flag as supporters of Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov attend a rally in Bishkek on Oct. 15. © Reuters

Their attentions are turning to Kanat Isayev, the last obstacle to a Japarov presidency. Isayev was made the speaker of parliament on Tuesday and is now the interim president, in line with the constitution, until elections can be held. But if he goes, the prime minister is next in line to the acting presidency.

"The fact that Sooronbai Jeenbekov had to resign is evidence of the institutional power that he has been relying on is not as strong as the 'people's legitimacy' that Sadyr Japarov has," Azimov said.

"According to the constitution, it is the speaker of parliament who is acting president, but I think the person in charge of the country is Sadyr Japarov," Azimov said. "Although he doesn't have all those rights and authority [granted] by the constitution, he has the strong popular support that allows him to force his will onto this political scene."

Kyrgyzstan spiraled into chaos the day after the election, a poll that observers alleged was tainted through rampant vote-rigging by parties linked to Jeenbekov and an oligarch, Raimbek Matraimov, who is alleged to have made his fortune from a cross-border smuggling ring. Matraimov denies any illegal activity.

As the results emerged, protesters from opposition groups -- furious at being essentially locked out of parliament when only five parties out of 16 passed the 7% threshold to enter the chamber -- took to Bishkek's Ala-Too Square, site of popular uprisings in 2005 and 2010 that forced two sitting presidents from office. After police tried to break up the protests with water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas, the demonstrators regrouped and by dawn on Oct. 6 had stormed several government buildings.

The results of the vote were annulled by the Central Election Commission later that day, and the government quickly tumbled, with Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigning on that day. Over the next few days, two candidates emerged for the prime minister's job, 51-year-old Japarov and Tilek Toktogaziyev, a 29-year-old businessman from a liberal opposition party.

Things came to a head Oct. 9: Supporters of Toktogaziyev's party and other reformers, along with protesters on a march against organized crime as well as supporters of former president Almazbek Atambayev -- who was also freed from detention in the chaos following the election -- converged on Ala-Too Square.

Japarov's supporters, gathered nearby, attacked the protesters on Ala-Too Square with rocks and bottles, and in the melee Toktogaziyev was hospitalized with a head wound. Then shots were fired at Atambayev's car as he tried to escape the scene. The former president was subsequently rearrested, accused by Japarov of having set up the attack to smear him.

With Japarov finally getting the nod to be prime minister on Wednesday, his unruly supporters returned to Bishkek's Old Square. This time the focus moved on to Jeenbekov's resignation, with a vocal crowd calling on him to stand down midway through his six-year term.

Jeenbekov, who has been a largely ineffective figure in the last 10 days, belatedly tried today to come to a compromise by convening a meeting with the new prime minister. Backed by figures such as former President Roza Otunbayeva, who stepped into the breach as interim leader after the 2010 revolution, Jeenbekov hoped to cling onto power. But by the afternoon he was appearing on TV to tender his resignation, reportedly after a visit from Japarov and another nationalist firebrand, Kamchybek Tashiev.

Should Isayev resign, this would clear the way for Japarov and his backers to move into the presidency, leaving Kyrgyzstan's reputation as Central Asia's only real democracy in tatters and organized crime the possible big winners of this turmoil.