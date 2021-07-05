LDP, Komeito unlikely to win majority in Tokyo assembly

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party are unlikely to win a combined majority in Sunday's Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, according to early returns and Kyodo News projections.

The outcome would be a setback for the LDP, headed in national politics by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and ally Komeito, as they prepare for a general election slated for the fall after the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The LDP, currently holding 25 seats in the 127-seat assembly, is projected to pick up seats. On the other hand, Tomin First no Kai, a regional party founded by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, is likely to see its number of seats reduced from 46 pre-election. Tomin means Tokyoites in Japanese.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition in parliament, and the Japanese Communist Party appear to have attracted a certain number of voters critical of Suga's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the Summer Games just ahead of their July 23 opening.

Coronavirus infections in Tokyo are once again on the rise after the state of emergency was lifted last month.

As of 7:30 p.m., voter turnout was estimated at 28.41 percent, down 7.47 points from the turnout at the same time in the previous Tokyo assembly election in 2017.

According to the capital's election board, the number of early voters who cast their ballots through Saturday stood at 1,425,192, up 70,029 from the last election. The voter turnout in the 2017 election was 51.28 percent.

For Tomin First, comprised of many young members who have not established strong footholds in the capital yet, full-fledged support of Koike was mandatory to win out the regional assembly election with some 11 million eligible voters.

Koike, who currently serves as special adviser to the regional party, was hospitalized due to severe fatigue for over a week in late June and was unable to get out and stump for the party during the campaign.

She said her stance in the assembly election was to support parties that continue the reform efforts pursued under her leadership.

But after she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, she appeared in several constituencies at the last minute on Saturday, visiting the offices of Tomin First candidates and standing alongside them to turn the tide.

Parties' campaign pledges on the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are split.

While the LDP and Komeito vowed to pursue a safe and secure games by highlighting their strengths in coordinating with national politics, Tomin First called for hosting the event without spectators.

The JCP demanded that the Tokyo Games be canceled, and the CDPJ pushed for another postponement or cancellation while criticizing the Suga administration's response to the pandemic.

A total of 271 people filed their candidacies in the Tokyo assembly race. Among them, 60 ran from the LDP, followed by 47 from Tomin First. The JCP and the CDPJ fielded 31 and 28 candidates, respectively, followed by Komeito with 23, among others.

The LDP had aimed to bounce back from its historic loss in the last election in 2017, in which it captured only 23 seats, down from 57 before the poll.

The defeat came as Komeito had cooperated with Tomin First in the election. But this time, Komeito teamed up with its old ally, the LDP, given the need to prevail in the upcoming election of the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of the Diet.