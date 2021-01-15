ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Laos promotes PM as new secretary-general

Thongloun Sisoulith to steer growth with Beijing's support while avoiding debt crunch

Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo by Manami Yamada)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Laos

TOKYO -- The Lao People's Revolutionary Party, which has a one-party rule in Laos, held a party convention once every five years in the capital Vientiane on Jan. 13-15, and elected Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, 75, as its new secretary-general. As the economy cools and public dissatisfaction grows due to the coronavirus, the new regime will increase the party's power.

The new socio-economic development plan from 2021 to 2025 presented at the party convention includes aiming for 4% annual economic growth and increasing foreign currency reserves to three months or more of imports for fiscal consolidation. The party also announced a policy of attracting investment from home and abroad so as to rise out of the United Nations' least developed countries list. With the approval of the National Assembly scheduled for March, the country will proceed with concrete efforts toward this goal. 

The impoverished communist-led country in Southeast Asia is expected to accelerate its tilt toward its neighbor China under the new leadership announced Friday. Thongloun's predecessor Bounnhang Vorachit was seen as a balanced politician as he maintained Laos's close ties with Vietnam, which has a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea.

