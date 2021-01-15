Laos promotes PM as new secretary-general

TOKYO -- The Lao People's Revolutionary Party, which has a one-party rule in Laos, held a party convention once every five years in the capital Vientiane on Jan. 13-15, and elected Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, 75, as its new secretary-general. As the economy cools and public dissatisfaction grows due to the coronavirus, the new regime will increase the party's power.

The new socio-economic development plan from 2021 to 2025 presented at the party convention includes aiming for 4% annual economic growth and increasing foreign currency reserves to three months or more of imports for fiscal consolidation. The party also announced a policy of attracting investment from home and abroad so as to rise out of the United Nations' least developed countries list. With the approval of the National Assembly scheduled for March, the country will proceed with concrete efforts toward this goal.

The impoverished communist-led country in Southeast Asia is expected to accelerate its tilt toward its neighbor China under the new leadership announced Friday. Thongloun's predecessor Bounnhang Vorachit was seen as a balanced politician as he maintained Laos's close ties with Vietnam, which has a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea.