Politics

Mahathir, 97, confirms candidacy in Malaysia's upcoming election

Veteran leader says he won't seek PM job, considers this his last race

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad holds a news conference in Putrajaya on Oct. 11.   © Reuters
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA -- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday confirmed he will defend his parliamentary seat in the country's upcoming general election, ending months of speculation over whether the 97-year-old would step aside due to his age and health condition.

Mahathir had previously downplayed his potential candidacy, particularly after health scares late last year and this year that resulted in him being hospitalized for heart-related ailments. At one point, he told Nikkei Asia that he did not plan to run again.

