ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Malaysia PM Anwar enters Thai peace talks with separatist rebels

Leader may help jump-start negotiations in Thailand's troubled south

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim: "There must be a peaceful and amicable resolution to the conflict." (Source photo by Reuters)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will make his first visit to Thailand next Thursday, officially stepping into decadelong peace negotiations between Bangkok and Thai-Malay separatist rebels along the shared border.

Malaysia's northern neighbor will be Anwar's fourth international visit since becoming prime minister in November. His meetings with counterparts in Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore have covered economic cooperation and regional security issues, which will also be on the agenda in Thailand.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close