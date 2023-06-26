Malaysia PM Anwar faces first test in state elections

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will face his first big test since he became prime minister in November, as the country holds state assembly elections in six of its 13 states as early as next month.

Experts say the results of the state elections will be critical for Anwar's government, formed after last year's general elections. With his Pakatan Harapan alliance falling short of a majority in the parliament, Anwar formed a "unity government" -- a coalition of coalitions including Barisan Nasional and other smaller parties -- to take the premiership. But there have been concerns over its stability as the opposition seeks to topple the government.