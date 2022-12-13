ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Malaysia election

Malaysia lags Indonesia due to political instability: Mahathir

Jokowi's anti-corruption drive has attracted investors, ex-prime minister says

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's longest-serving former prime minister, says Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo "is much stronger" than other recent leaders. (Photo by Hakimie Amrie)
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's longest-serving former prime minister, is now lauding Indonesia for its political stability, which he says is helping the neighboring country out-draw Malaysia for foreign investment.

Malaysia, Mahathir noted, went five days without a prime minister after a general election on Nov. 19 produced no clear winning party or coalition. The Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Anwar Ibrahim was the best-performing bloc, though it fell short of a majority. It then took days of inter-party negotiations to form a government, and Anwar ultimately won the top job.

