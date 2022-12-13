Malaysia lags Indonesia due to political instability: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR -- Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's longest-serving former prime minister, is now lauding Indonesia for its political stability, which he says is helping the neighboring country out-draw Malaysia for foreign investment.

Malaysia, Mahathir noted, went five days without a prime minister after a general election on Nov. 19 produced no clear winning party or coalition. The Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Anwar Ibrahim was the best-performing bloc, though it fell short of a majority. It then took days of inter-party negotiations to form a government, and Anwar ultimately won the top job.