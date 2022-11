KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian political leaders are pledging to sacrifice their salaries, provide wider internet coverage and dish out ministerial posts in the run-up to one of the tightest general elections in years on Saturday.

"In terms of commitment to look after Sarawak, nothing compares to the [National Front] government," Prime Minister Ismail Sabri told voters on Monday, pledging new infrastructure projects to improve online connectivity and highways on the resource-rich island of Borneo.