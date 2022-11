KUALA LUMPUR -- Thousands of people gathered on a mini soccer field in an urban constituency of Batu, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, cheering throughout a 20-minute speech by Anwar Ibrahim, one of the stars of federal elections taking place this weekend.

"If I become your prime minister," Anwar told the crowd, "I promise not to take a salary because I care for the people, and it would be unethical to pocket a fat salary while my people are suffering on the ground."