Malaysia's Anwar names cabinet, returns as finance minister

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia -- Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled his ministerial cabinet on Friday, a thinner version of its predecessor comprising leaders from various political parties supporting his unity government in an effort to sustain a parliamentary majority.

Anwar was appointed as Malaysia's 10th prime minister last week to lead a unity government after national polls resulted in a hung parliament. He has named 28 ministers to be sworn in by King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin on Saturday -- there were over 30 in the previous cabinet.