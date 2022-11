KUALA LUMPUR -- New Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged Thursday to fight corruption and support a multiracial Malaysia under progressive and transparent leadership.

"There will be no questions of instability in my administration," he said. "I have asked for the government to put in a motion of confidence as the first agenda on Dec. 19," he told a packed news conference near Kuala Lumpur with his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, by his side.