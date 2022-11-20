ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Malaysia election

Malaysia's Muhyiddin gains Sarawak support in PM tussle

Palace sets Monday notification deadline amid contradictory coalition claims

Muhyiddin Yassin, a former Malaysian prime minister, at a news conference in Shah Alam after Malaysia's 15th general election on Nov. 19, appeared on Sunday night to be on course to return to the premiership.   © Reuters
CK TAN and P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writers | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- A day after Malaysians cast their ballots in a general election that produced no outright winner, the National Alliance coalition led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which won the second largest number of seats, claimed on Sunday that it had "secured enough support" to form the new government after gaining the support of parties on Borneo Island.

The federal polls resulted in a hung parliament since no party achieved a simple majority. Two statements released on Sunday afternoon broke the silence after major political parties entered into behind-the-scene negotiations to find a political formula to form a government.

