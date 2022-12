TOKYO -- There is no politician in Malaysia more adept at turning adversity to his advantage than the country's new deputy prime minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

A coalition led by Ahmad Zahid's party suffered a crushing defeat in the Nov. 19 general election, but newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim named him co-deputy prime minister, offering him the No. 2 position in the government, alongside Fadillah Yusof.