Malaysia election

Malaysian parties in complex tussle for parliament seats

Major political parties, coalitions prepare for tough election

Anwar Ibrahim leader of the Hope Pact, second from left, waves to photographers on Nov. 5, after filing his nomination papers in Meru, Perak, Malaysia. (Photo by P Prem Kumar)
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Political heavyweights in Malaysia filed their nomination papers on Saturday to stand as candidates in a general election on Nov. 19, seeking a mandate to govern the country for the next five years.

Candidates in all 222 seats but one were announced today, with many offering multiple choices for voters due to the various coalitions and independent candidates. Nominations in Tenom, a parliamentary constituency in East Malaysia, were called off after a riot outside the nomination center by supporters of one candidate.

