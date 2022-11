KUALA LUMPUR -- National Alliance coalition leader Muhyiddin Yassin and perennial leadership challenger Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the Hope Pact, both claimed they could form a government early Sunday after Malaysia's general election.

As of 4:30 a.m. local time, Anwar's Hope Pact had 82 of the 222 seats, Muhyiddin's National Alliance had 73, and the long-ruling UNMO-led National Front had 30.