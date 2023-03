KUALA LUMPUR -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged with six counts of corruption at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Friday. He is accused of corruption involving a total of 232.5 million ringgit ($51.41 million) as the president of the Bersatu party.

The 76-year-old is head of the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional and was one of the hopefuls for the prime minister post during the November general election.