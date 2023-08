KUALA LUMPUR -- Around 10 million Malaysians head to polls on Saturday to elect lawmakers for state assemblies.

The Southeast Asian country has been in political turmoil since 2020, when a number of lawmakers left established political parties to form a new government. The moves disrupted the old order and since then, Malaysia has had three prime ministers. The political landscape has settled somewhat since the formation of a unity government following the 2022 general election.