Imminent Malaysia budget vote marks Muhyiddin's biggest test yet

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian lawmakers are expected to vote on the government's budget Thursday afternoon, in a make-or-break moment for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The verdict on the record 322.5 billion ringgit ($78.8 billion) budget for 2021 is seen as a test of Muhyiddin's legitimacy, after months of political turmoil and a direct leadership challenge by opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim.

If it passes, it will ease the immediate pressure on the premier but also prolong the infighting that has hamstrung his government. If the bill is rejected, it will be tantamount to a no-confidence motion, potentially resulting in a government shutdown and forcing Muhyiddin to throw in the towel.

The vote is expected to take place sometime between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. local time, after the parliament sitting was extended to ensure all ministries can have their say.

The government insists the budget is essential for the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The plan includes over 3 billion ringgit for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines, as well as billions for other anti-coronavirus measures, cash handouts to the public and more.

"For me this budget is for the people, economy and businesses," Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz told Nikkei Asia in a recent interview.

Malaysia's king himself, in a rare step into politics, has urged lawmakers to cooperate and pass the budget for the sake of the country.

But on the eve of the vote, former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad -- who was replaced by Muhyiddin in March -- announced on Twitter and Facebook that he and his allies would reject the budget.

"My friends and I took the decision to reject the 2021 budget, and we did so with a full sense of responsibility and trust that we hold on behalf of the people until the end of our term as elected representatives," Mahathir wrote.

This alone would not be enough to doom the bill. Much depends on members of the United Malays National Organization -- the largest player in the coalition behind Muhyiddin. Some UMNO leaders have pledged support for the budget, but backbenchers led by ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak have threatened to block the passage if their demands are not met.

They want to allow every Malaysian to withdraw a 10,000 ringgit lump sum from their retirement savings, and to grant a blanket moratorium on all loan repayments until June 30, 2021. Tengku Zafrul told Nikkei that a moratorium was infeasible.

The Muhyiddin-led National Alliance has been clinging to a two-seat majority, just above the minimum 112 needed to form a government, and contingent upon UMNO participation. Meanwhile, the opposition's Anwar has been insisting that he, in fact, is the one with majority support in parliament -- though he is only confirmed to control 91 seats via the Hope Pact, comprising his People's Justice Party, the Democratic Action Party and the National Honest Party.

Malaysians battered by the economic effects of COVID-19 will be watching the budget vote in hopes of gaining clarity.