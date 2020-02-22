Mahathir: Timing of stepping down 'depends on me'

PUTRAJAYA -- When Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad steps down will be decided only after he chairs the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November, the ruling coalition's presidential council decided Saturday.

The council has given Mahathir its confidence to make the decision after the summit, and the issue of nemesis-turned-ally Anwar Ibrahim becoming his successor does not arise at the moment, the 94-year-old prime minister told a late-nigh news conference.

"It really depends on me whether I leave my job after APEC or otherwise. That's the trust the party has given me, praise to Almighty," he said, referring to Pakatan Harapan, or the Alliance of Hope, which he chairs.

The decision was also unanimous among the leaders of the coalition's member parties, said Mahathir, flanked by Anwar on his right, although the nonagenarian added that there were two schools of thoughts on the succession.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the outcome, Anwar said that he will have to be patient and that Mahathir should be given freedom to govern at least until November.

"Our stand has always been clear that Mahathir be given ample space and time to govern, and even I had proposed just now that only Mahathir should decide on when the power transfer is made," Anwar added.

Now in his second stint as Malaysia's leader, Mahathir has publicly vowed to hand power to Anwar. But political observers remain doubtful amid news reports of secret plans that could see the prime minister finish his five-year term or dissolve the parliament for snap polls at year-end.

Some reports suggest Mahathir could form a new Muslim-based coalition with opposition parties in order to stay in power for the next three years. A petition campaign among lower house parliamentarians, to declare their support for the 95-year-old leader, is also reportedly underway.

Anwar, once the blue-eyed protege of Mahathir, was sacked as deputy prime minister in 1998 on charges of corruption and sodomy. Following his release from prison in 2004, Anwar became the leading figure in the opposition and helped coalesce the opposition parties into now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat, which contested the 2008 and 2013 general elections.

Anwar began a five-year prison sentence in 2015, following a second sodomy trial involving his personal aide. Human rights groups again called the conviction politically motivated. However, he received a royal pardon from the Malaysia's king and was released in May 2018, a week after the Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan swept into power.

Anwar was recently embroiled in another scandal, where he has been slapped with a sexual assault case by his former officer, which could emerge as his third formal sodomy allegation. Although Anwar has rejected the claims as a political vendetta, the police are still investigating the case.