SINGAPORE -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday announced the formation of a new ethnic-Malay-centric political alliance that aims to contest more than 100 seats in the next general election, which could come as early as this year.

The 97-year-old Mahathir looks to position Gerakan Tanah Air, or the Homeland Movement, as a rival force to the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), which leads the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.