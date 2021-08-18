Malaysia PM hunt focuses on UMNO's Ismail and opposition's Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR -- The search for Malaysia's next prime minister appears to have narrowed to two leading candidates -- Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Anwar Ibrahim -- with the former widely believed to have the edge.

Ismail, who served as deputy prime minister in the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government before its collapse on Monday, has overcome a rift within his own United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to secure the party's full support. Some, including Ismail, had continued to back Muhyiddin while others abandoned him, but UMNO members resolved their differences on Tuesday and settled on a single premier candidate.

"There were some names proposed by the party president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) but the majority wanted Ismail," a source in UMNO told Nikkei Asia. The party has 38 lower house representatives and indirectly controls three others through the National Front coalition.

With all those lawmakers in his corner, Ismail looks to be the favorite to become Malaysia's ninth prime minister as long as other parties that supported Muhyiddin also stand by him.

Parliament speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has given the lower house's 220 current lawmakers until 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday to submit declarations to King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin naming "one lawmaker" for prime minister. Before appointing Muhyiddin last year, the monarch met with all parliamentarians individually, but this time the declarations must be sent by fax, email or WhatsApp as a COVID-19 precaution.

The king has publicly stressed that the relentless political instability threatens the country's fight against COVID-19, and that a stable government should be formed as soon as possible. The palace has also declared that the choice of prime minister should face a confidence vote in parliament to ensure legitimacy. The king is expected to meet with his fellow Malay state rulers on Friday to discuss the situation as well.

In Malaysia's notoriously unpredictable politics, there is still a chance of a twist.

Anwar, who has long sought the prime minister's job, has the backing of his opposition Hope Pact coalition -- comprising his People's Justice Party, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and the National Honest Party.

But at last count, Anwar was backed by 105 lawmakers -- seven short of a simple majority in the 222-seat house, where two spots are vacant. His hopes for making up the difference rest with the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) and Sarawak Parties Coalition (GPS), a Bornean regional party. PAS and GPS each control 18 seats.

At 74, Anwar has had a rocky political career, including minister posts as well as what many believe were trumped-up sodomy allegations and imprisonment. This is his fourth attempt to become prime minister since 1998.

Standing in his way now looks to be Ismail, 61. A lawyer by education, Ismail has held one federal portfolio or another since becoming youth and sports minister in 2008, barring a short spell in the opposition from 2018 to 2020. He also served as the parliament's opposition leader for a year.

If he prevails, the appointment of an UMNO prime minister would mark a dramatic reversal of the 2018 general election, when parties spearheaded by Mahathir Mohamad ended the scandal-tainted UMNO coalition's until-then uninterrupted run in power.