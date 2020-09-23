ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Malaysia in transition

Malaysia opposition chief Anwar claims 'majority,' aims to oust PM

Muhyiddin rival says he has 'convincing' support but gives no numbers

Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim waves after revealing his plan to form a government in Kuala Lumpur on Sept. 23.   © Reuters
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday said he has the support of a "majority" of lawmakers, suggesting he is ready to topple the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar did not reveal specific numbers or name the parties supporting him. But he claimed to have formed a new coalition with a "strong, formidable and convincing" majority among the 222 elected representatives in the lower house.

"Muhyiddin's government has fallen," Anwar told a packed news conference in a luxury hotel in Kuala Lumpur. "I'm not talking about a majority of four or five or six -- it's more than that," he said.

Anwar also said that he has spoken to Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin and that he would be summoned for an audience with the monarch soon.

Sultan Abdullah is currently receiving medical attention at the National Heart Institute, but Anwar said the conversation happened over the phone.

"We were supposed to meet the king yesterday but he was admitted in the hospital, so the audience will be soon. But we have sent a letter to His Majesty," he said.

At last count, the Muhyiddin-led National Alliance had the support of 114 MPs, just above the minimum 112 needed to form a government. Anwar's Alliance of Hope -- comprising his People's Justice Party, the Democratic Action Party and the National Honest Party -- held 91 seats.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad counted 15, made up of independents and the Sabah Heritage Party.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

