Malaysia parliament to vote for a prime minister on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian parliament will vote to pick a prime minister on March 2, and a snap election will be called if no one emerges a clear winner, interim premier Mahathir Mohamad announced on Thursday.

He said King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin could not determine if anyone had a clear majority, even after private audiences with all 221 members of parliament, excluding himself.

If no one gains a majority vote in the lower house on Monday, there will be "no choice but to call for a snap election," Mahathir told reporters in his office in Putrajaya.

Besides Mahathir and his rival Anwar Ibrahim, the 94-year-old said former Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will also be in the running for premiership.

"I will not be the prime minister if I am not named. Whoever wins in the lower house on March 2 will be the prime minister," he said.

Mahathir had an audience with the king on Thursday afternoon.