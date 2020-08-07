ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Malaysia in transition

Malaysian ex-minister Lim denies graft amid 'persecution' claims

Malaysia arrests ex-finance minister on corruption charges

Malaysia's ruling parties split by guilty verdict on Najib

Najib and Goldman 1MDB twists pose risks and rewards for Muhyiddin

Malaysia in transition

Malaysia's Mahathir forms new party to take on Muhyiddin

At 95, former PM declares 'third force' ahead of rumored snap election

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, center, announces that he is forming a new party with his son, Mukhriz Mahathir, left, on Aug. 7. (Photo by P Prem Kumar)
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday launched a new political party, as he gears up for a possible snap election that would give him a shot to topple the man who replaced him.

Speaking to reporters, the 95-year-old Mahathir said tentatively that he would chair the still nameless party while his son, Mukhriz Mahathir, would be president. He said the necessary registration papers have yet to be submitted, but that this would be done as soon as possible.

"We will be a third force and not be a part of the National Alliance or Alliance of Hope," Mahathir said, referring to the ruling and opposition coalitions.

Earlier the same day, Mahathir and four others lost a bid in the Kuala Lumpur High Court to nullify their sackings from the Malaysian United Indigenous Party, or Bersatu, which they founded in 2016 alongside Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin unseated Mahathir as prime minister earlier this year via an internal coup.

But Muhyiddin has been governing on a knife's edge ever since, with only a narrow majority in parliament. His position appeared to grow even shakier after the corruption conviction of former Prime Minister Najib Razak late last month, which raised the question of whether Najib's United Malays National Organization would continue to support the government.

Mahathir said his new group "will be based on Bersatu's founding principles, as it has deviated from its cause."

Asked about his age and whether he was up for an election at 95, he quipped, "Well, I can still hear and answer your question."

Mahathir was also asked whether he was concerned that the government might try to delay approval of his party's registration. "We have faced this before when we were trying to register Bersatu," he replied. "But if the government is not afraid of us, then they should approve it."

Speculation that Muhyiddin will resort to a snap poll has been swirling for weeks, with most observers expecting a vote would happen in the first quarter of next year at the earliest.

Read Next

Latest On Malaysia in transition

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close