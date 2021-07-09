Malaysia's Mahathir registers new party as ruling coalition cracks

SINGAPORE -- As the upheaval in Malaysia's political scene intensifies, the approval of a new party established by influential former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has the potential to help spur a realignment.

The 95-year-old Mahathir said Thursday that his Pejuang party, formed back in August, has been officially registered. The news came the heels of the United Malays National Organization, the largest party in the ruling coalition, withdrawing support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and demanding his resignation.

With UMNO's defection set to end Muhyiddin's slim parliamentary majority, the fluid political landscape offers room for a third force, such as Mahathir's new party, to garner more influence.

In a news conference Thursday, Mahathir avoided directly discussing the resignation demand while saying he has "no interest" in playing politics. Because Pejuang currently has just four members in Malaysia's lower house, it is expected to keep an eye on the situation for now while waiting for the right opportunity.

UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Wednesday blasted Muhyiddin's government for, among other things, mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and failing to defend the country's parliamentary democracy, referring to the suspension of the legislature under a state of emergency since January.

Zahid called for a temporary prime minister to replace Muhyiddin, followed by a general election once the outbreak is under control.