ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Malaysia in transition

Malaysia's Muhyiddin narrowly passes final budget vote test

Anwar musters 108 votes against COVID-fighting plan, short of claimed majority

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has formally passed his 2021 budget, keeping opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim at bay.   © Reuters
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's budget for 2021 has cleared the final parliamentary hurdle, giving embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin another win but once again underscoring his shaky hold on power.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted to accept the record 322.5 billion ringgit ($79 billion) budget, reaffirming their decision to approve it in late November. But while the opposition put up virtually no resistance the first time around, this time it passed by a slim margin of 111 to 108.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim failed to make good on his repeated claims that he, in fact, is the one who controls the support of the legislature. Had Anwar managed to shoot down the budget, it would have been tantamount to a no-confidence vote against the premier.

Still, the result was not exactly a triumph for Muhyiddin, who remains stuck with what is frequently described as a "razor thin" advantage.

Some lawmakers may have been swayed by the king's pleas for cooperation.

Before the budget deliberations began, King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin had urged parliamentarians to accept it for the sake of the country, which is still reeling from a new wave of COVID-19 cases and has recorded more than 80,000 infections. 

In a statement released after the budget was initially approved on Nov. 26, the palace had issued a statement, saying: "Besides economic recovery and people's livelihood, the 2021 Budget is crucial to the government and authorities, particularly the medical front liners to enforce policies and initiatives to combat and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic."

Tuesday's outcome means the government's plans for recovering from the crisis can proceed. However, it also means political uncertainty and infighting will drag on. 

Aside from Anwar, the prime minister has been under relentless pressure to grant concessions to the largest force in his coalition -- the United Malays National Organization. Likewise, he has faced a steady stream of criticism from the man he elbowed out of office this past March, Mahathir Mohamad.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close